Kostenko pleads guilty instead of finishing trial

A Raleigh County doctor decided to plead guilty to a drug charge Tuesday bringing his trial on 20 criminal counts to an abrupt end. Dr. Michael Kostenko told U.S. District Judge Irene Berger he didn't think he could win the trial that began Monday in federal court in Beckley so he pleaded guilty to one count of distributing the pain-killer oxycodone without a legitimate medical purpose.

