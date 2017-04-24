Classes coming to a close this week f...

Classes coming to a close this week for WVU Tech in Montgomery

The Old Main clock bells will continue to ring out over Montgomery, but soon they will no longer be marking the top of the hour - seven minutes early - for students heading to class at West Virginia University Institute of Technology, also known as WVU Tech. "It is bittersweet, but an exciting thing," said Jen Wood Cunningham, director of university relations at WVU Tech and a 2001 graduate, at a time of transition for Tech out of Montgomery which sits in both Kanawha County and Fayette County.

