Berkeley County delegate to push for death penalty study
A West Virginia state senator will push for the state to conduct a study on how other states conduct the death penalty during the interim legislative session. Delegate John Overington, R-Berkeley, has introduced multiple bills to allow capital punishment in West Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beckley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beckley price gouging with high gasoline prices
|4 hr
|Ted
|22
|What happened to Big Ugly Dave Willis to get ki...
|5 hr
|Curious
|4
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|6 hr
|RSM
|4,084
|No Tax Cuts to Wall Street and the Rich
|11 hr
|Wayne
|10
|Kim Jong Un
|11 hr
|Wayne
|4
|PEPPERS Family Restaraunt (Feb '16)
|16 hr
|I eat there
|30
|Don't fart in church
|Sat
|Benny
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beckley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC