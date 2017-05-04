Beckley Police Department taking back...

Beckley Police Department taking back unwanted prescription drugs this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: WOAY

On Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m . the Beckley Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its 13th opportunity in 7 years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beckley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swingers, singles or groups 2 min Tarzan 2
Looking for female 3 min Nancy Num Num 3
Troll Nancy 55 min Nancy 2
Need a job 1244 N Eisenhower Drive 7 hr peight 5
Boone Teacher Should NOT Have Resigned Sun Tim Buck 2 21
Deputy Missing Sat Buddha 6
Boy scouts Sat Sam 23
See all Beckley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beckley Forum Now

Beckley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beckley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Beckley, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,703 • Total comments across all topics: 280,859,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC