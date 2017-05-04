Beckley Police Department taking back unwanted prescription drugs this weekend
On Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m . the Beckley Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its 13th opportunity in 7 years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
