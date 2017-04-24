Beckley Con Benefits Women's Resource Center

Causeacon, Beckley's first ever Pop Culture convention, includes all fandoms from anime and gaming to Harry Potter, and Star Wars, along with panels, cosplay and guests. Events continue Saturday and Sunday April 29 and 30 at The Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center including: cosplay contests, video game tournaments, a vendor room, panels, anime screening room, game shows, table-top gaming tournaments, the galactic rave and a formal ball! Guests include Chad Lindberg, Jennifer Chhi , Stefanie DeLeo , Dreama Denver , Jeremy Ambler, and Huntington's based Bunny Bombshell who will judge the cospay contest at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.