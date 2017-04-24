Armed and Dangerous Man Believed to be in Beckley
On April 8th a shooting occurred on 3rd Avenue in Beckley. Nicholas Jamar Johnson is wanted in connection to that shooting and faces 6 felony counts of wanton endangerment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beckley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop A Word, Add A Word (Dec '10)
|7 hr
|Jon_B
|7,114
|What happened to Big Ugly Dave Willis to get ki...
|7 hr
|Ghent
|5
|Rampant Cell Use While Driving in Beckley
|7 hr
|Freetodowhatever
|10
|7 WV parks to charge entrance fees
|8 hr
|Minority
|6
|beckley Police Dept (Jul '14)
|9 hr
|Meddows
|93
|Enterprise Rent A Car (Mar '11)
|10 hr
|Reality
|2
|Where is Billy, Lesson Learned & Informed Citizen? (May '16)
|11 hr
|Redneck West Virg...
|34
Find what you want!
Search Beckley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC