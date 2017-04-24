Armed and Dangerous Man Believed to b...

Armed and Dangerous Man Believed to be in Beckley

Monday Apr 10 Read more: WOAY

On April 8th a shooting occurred on 3rd Avenue in Beckley. Nicholas Jamar Johnson is wanted in connection to that shooting and faces 6 felony counts of wanton endangerment.

