Woodrow Wilson senior says he's giving a voice to others who've been bullied, harassed

Wednesday Mar 1

A senior at Woodrow Wilson High School in Raleigh County wants to see all schools in West Virginia and across the United States take steps toward better addressing the underlying issues that lead to bullying and harassment in school. Ishaq Jafary, a Woodrow Wilson senior, claims he's been harassed at school because he's a Muslim of Pakistani descent - harassment that he's seen increase since Election Day.

