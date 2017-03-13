Sweet process: Donut shop owners make fresh pastry creations

BECKLEY, W.Va.- For 38 years, curious customers of the Donut Connection on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley have peeked through a small window, catching a glimpse of Paul and Lynn Plumley as they've mixed, kneaded, deep-fried, glazed, frosted and sprinkled delicious pastry creations. "We've watched kids grow up through that window," Paul said, gliding a rolling pin across one of 15 cuts made from 80 pounds of freshly made yeast donut mix.

