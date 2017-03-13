Students get first look at WVU Beckley campus
Potential and current students at the West Virginia University Institute of Technology have gotten their first look at the school's new campus in Beckley. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports dozens of students walked around campus and toured classroom buildings and residence halls at an open house on Saturday.
Beckley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thoughts on WWHS Basketball Woes
|3 min
|my 2 cents
|2
|Weak Trump has Lied to Every one he has seen ab...
|24 min
|Big Dick
|23
|Bingo
|26 min
|Amelia
|17
|Daddy Rabbit, Billie Jo
|1 hr
|Sorry Mrs Jackson
|1
|Wong Moo Kwan karate place and other places
|5 hr
|ARM
|1
|muncheez bartender
|5 hr
|bossboy
|9
|Logan's has gone downhill!
|6 hr
|Autumn
|15
