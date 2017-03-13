Students get first look at WVU Beckle...

Students get first look at WVU Beckley campus

Potential and current students at the West Virginia University Institute of Technology have gotten their first look at the school's new campus in Beckley. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports dozens of students walked around campus and toured classroom buildings and residence halls at an open house on Saturday.

