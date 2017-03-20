STATE v. GIBBS

Read more: FindLaw

Steven K. Mancini, Esq., Beckley, West Virginia, Counsel for the Petitioner, Antwyn D. Gibbs Crystal Walden, Esq., Director Appellate Advocacy Division, Public Defender Services, Charleston, West Virginia, Counsel for the Petitioner, Kevin Goodman, Jr. Brian D. Parsons, Esq., Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Fayette County, Fayetteville, West Virginia, Counsel for the Respondent Through these consolidated appeals, the petitioners, Antwyn D. Gibbs and Kevin Goodman, Jr., each seek a reversal of their convictions and sentencing from final orders entered by the Circuit Court of Fayette County.

