School leaders discuss bullying

School leaders discuss bullying

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

According to school representatives, prevention is the best way to control bullying in schools. Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson, superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, and Elice Gregory, assistant director of student support services in Berkeley County, explained what bullying looks like in the Eastern Panhandle and what schools are doing to end it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beckley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tourism in WV 57 min Nancy 8
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 2 hr FIT59 4,011
Whitney Bsharah 6 hr Truth 1
Why do people hate lesbians (Dec '12) 7 hr Albert 233
Wong Moo Kwan karate place and other places 8 hr Eddie 6
Irish Slave Bullship 18 hr The Truth 3
Has anyone ever seen the Bear Beast of Raleigh ... (May '14) 19 hr Jasax 54
See all Beckley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beckley Forum Now

Beckley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beckley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Beckley, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,335 • Total comments across all topics: 279,836,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC