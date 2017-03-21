Photography workshop slated at Twin F...

Photography workshop slated at Twin Falls

Capture the beauty of nature at Twin Falls Resort State Park, located southwest of Beckley, WV during the Spring Photography Workshop April 7-9, 2017. If you enjoy digital or film cameras, you will find this weekend event to be exactly what you are looking for.

