House committee considering bill to a...

House committee considering bill to allow state to sell Hopemont Hospital

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

An online petition to stop House Bill 3102, legislation that would allow Hopemont Hospital in Preston County to be sold by the state, has 275 signatures. "There are people that have been there for 17 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beckley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wong Moo Kwan karate place and other places 6 min ARM 5
Reznor and Muncheez 38 min Real Truth 15
how much longer? 5 hr Tristan 1
This site is dying. 17 hr Harold Gilman 12
Drop A Word, Add A Word (Dec '10) 20 hr Jon_B 7,063
Where to get anabolic steroids 21 hr Nancy 3
Time for your medicine Wed SAC 6
See all Beckley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beckley Forum Now

Beckley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beckley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Beckley, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,991 • Total comments across all topics: 279,765,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC