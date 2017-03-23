House committee considering bill to allow state to sell Hopemont Hospital
An online petition to stop House Bill 3102, legislation that would allow Hopemont Hospital in Preston County to be sold by the state, has 275 signatures. "There are people that have been there for 17 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beckley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wong Moo Kwan karate place and other places
|6 min
|ARM
|5
|Reznor and Muncheez
|38 min
|Real Truth
|15
|how much longer?
|5 hr
|Tristan
|1
|This site is dying.
|17 hr
|Harold Gilman
|12
|Drop A Word, Add A Word (Dec '10)
|20 hr
|Jon_B
|7,063
|Where to get anabolic steroids
|21 hr
|Nancy
|3
|Time for your medicine
|Wed
|SAC
|6
Find what you want!
Search Beckley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC