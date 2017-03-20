Essential Air Service faces ax under Trump's budget plan
If Essential Air Service is eliminated as proposed in President Donald Trump's budget plan, it could spell the end of commercial flights at the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Essential Air Service subsidizes flights to 115 communities in the contiguous 48 states that would otherwise have no service.
