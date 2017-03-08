E. Gordon Gee speaks at Boy Scouts di...

E. Gordon Gee speaks at Boy Scouts dinner in Vienna

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Over his career as a college administrator, the president of West Virginia University said while the differences of each generation are great, they all have one thing in common. E. Gordon Gee, who was the featured speaker at the Allohak Council Boy Scouts of America Community Leadership Dinner in Vienna Thursday night, said whether the generation is the baby boomers, or generation X or Y, or millennials or generation Z, they all want to know what they can do to make a difference.

