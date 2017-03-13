Delegate Marcum advocates for improved infrastructure and new coal jobs -
Delegate Justin Marcum, D - Mingo, has introduced and is lead sponsor of a bill into the House of Delegates that would fall right in line with the promises of the return of coal and improved infrastructure by President Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beckley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Owner of Bar
|1 hr
|25 cent
|18
|Tourism in WV
|1 hr
|Seiggy Highelman
|4
|Logan's has gone downhill!
|1 hr
|American Ninja
|12
|Drop A Word, Add A Word (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|Pasquali
|7,052
|8 WV counties on FBI watch list for gang activity (Oct '11)
|3 hr
|Honest Injun
|56
|burial arrangements
|4 hr
|Hater
|9
|How much $ does an inmate need in jail (Jun '13)
|8 hr
|Resurrectionpast
|70
Find what you want!
Search Beckley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC