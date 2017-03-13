Delegate Marcum advocates for improved infrastructure and new coal jobs -
Delegate Justin Marcum, D - Mingo, has introduced and is lead sponsor of a bill into the House of Delegates that would fall right in line with the promises of the return of coal and improved infrastructure by President Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beckley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Corral in beckley???? (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Kitty
|61
|Drop A Word, Add A Word (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|7,055
|Cheddars
|1 hr
|Deplorable
|4
|pops (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|Eric
|7
|Weak Trump has Lied to Every one he has seen ab...
|4 hr
|Deplorable
|25
|muncheez bartender
|7 hr
|True
|10
|Thoughts on WWHS Basketball Woes
|7 hr
|Losing
|3
Find what you want!
Search Beckley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC