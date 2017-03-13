Delegate Marcum advocates for improve...

Delegate Marcum advocates for improved infrastructure and new coal jobs -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Logan Banner

Delegate Justin Marcum, D - Mingo, has introduced and is lead sponsor of a bill into the House of Delegates that would fall right in line with the promises of the return of coal and improved infrastructure by President Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beckley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Golden Corral in beckley???? (Dec '11) 1 hr Kitty 61
Drop A Word, Add A Word (Dec '10) 1 hr _FLATLINE-------- 7,055
Cheddars 1 hr Deplorable 4
pops (Jun '12) 1 hr Eric 7
Weak Trump has Lied to Every one he has seen ab... 4 hr Deplorable 25
muncheez bartender 7 hr True 10
Thoughts on WWHS Basketball Woes 7 hr Losing 3
See all Beckley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beckley Forum Now

Beckley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beckley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Beckley, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,834 • Total comments across all topics: 279,684,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC