Courtesy Patrol bill on its way to fu...

Courtesy Patrol bill on its way to full House

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

A bill to eliminate the Courtesy Patrol program in West Virginia now heads to the full state House of Delegates. The bill would do away with the Courtesy Patrol program operated by both the state Division of Highways and West Virginia Parkways Authority, abolish the Courtesy Patrol Fund and transfer any balances remaining in the Courtesy Patrol Fund to the State Road Fund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beckley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ICE in Beaver WV 47 min Wow 20
Restaurants in Beckley WV 1 hr Uncle Mervin 8
Narcissist neighbors 1 hr Diggler 16
Beckley Basketball: Time For Changes 6 hr Donnie Trump 3
CNN Reports. 14 hr Politifact 6
Owner of Bar 14 hr Chicher 17
anna wade (Jan '11) 15 hr Chicher 7
Sad Sad story. 20 hr Uncle Mervin 23
See all Beckley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beckley Forum Now

Beckley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beckley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
 

Beckley, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,407,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC