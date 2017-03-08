Courtesy Patrol bill on its way to full House
A bill to eliminate the Courtesy Patrol program in West Virginia now heads to the full state House of Delegates. The bill would do away with the Courtesy Patrol program operated by both the state Division of Highways and West Virginia Parkways Authority, abolish the Courtesy Patrol Fund and transfer any balances remaining in the Courtesy Patrol Fund to the State Road Fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Beckley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE in Beaver WV
|47 min
|Wow
|20
|Restaurants in Beckley WV
|1 hr
|Uncle Mervin
|8
|Narcissist neighbors
|1 hr
|Diggler
|16
|Beckley Basketball: Time For Changes
|6 hr
|Donnie Trump
|3
|CNN Reports.
|14 hr
|Politifact
|6
|Owner of Bar
|14 hr
|Chicher
|17
|anna wade (Jan '11)
|15 hr
|Chicher
|7
|Sad Sad story.
|20 hr
|Uncle Mervin
|23
Find what you want!
Search Beckley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC