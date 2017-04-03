Booze bust in Beckley and other parts...

Booze bust in Beckley and other parts of Raleigh Co.

Friday Mar 31 Read more: WOAY

Law enforcement officers from the Beckley Police Department and Raleigh County Sheriff's Office partnered with Agents from the ABCA to conduct an Underage Alcohol Sting throughout Raleigh County on Thursday March 30, 2017. A total of 88 establishments were visited during the sting.

