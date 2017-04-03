Beckley Police looking for help nabbing gunman who shot into a house
After the gunshot, a beige or tan passenger vehicle with three black men inside was seen leaving the area and traveled toward S. Kanawha St. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 304-255-STOP or on their web page at crimestoppersofraleighcounty.org .
