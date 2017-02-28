West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles Features New Self-Service...

DMV customers needing to renew their West Virginia driver's license or vehicle registration may now do so at one of three self-service kiosks in place across the state, with more locations coming soon. Commissioner Pat Reed announced today at the Beckley Sheetz on Eisenhower Drive that the kiosk featured there will help customers "Skip the Line" and conduct two of the DMV's most popular transactions.

