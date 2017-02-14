V100's Reid and Stacie get married on air this Valentine's Day
Reid and Stacie Thrush, co-hosts of the V100 Morning Show in Charleston, say they typically don't do things the traditional way, so it was no surprise they got married on air. "This morning at 7:20, I told her there's going to be a wedding in the studio today.
