Technical News Director

Technical News Director

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: WOAY

TV in Oak Hill / Beckley, WV has an immediate opening for a Technical News Director. Responsibilities include but aren't limited to directing newscasts, live cut-ins, pre-produced news segments, promos and programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beckley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ku klux klan 2 hr Bernice 8
Drop A Word, Add A Word (Dec '10) 3 hr -Glinda- 7,024
WALMART....The 'NOT MADE IN AMERICA' store. 4 hr Nancy 18
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 5 hr George Washington 3,998
Note to TOPIX 8 hr Nancy 9
Child support past 18 (May '13) 9 hr College funds 47
Wished she was mine. Help 23 hr Intern 45
See all Beckley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beckley Forum Now

Beckley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beckley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Beckley, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,242,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC