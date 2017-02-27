Foster care youth to get their own college in West Virginia
A nonprofit group announced a unique plan Wednesday to start a college in West Virginia for students who are transitioning out of foster care, giving at-risk young adults a chance to earn two-year degrees at no cost to them. KVC Health Systems, which specializes in behavioral health care and child welfare, will take over several buildings at the West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Montgomery.
