Federal inmate sentenced for Beckley escape
A federal inmate who escaped his prison escort following a medical examination at a Raleigh County hospital was sentenced Monday, according to U.S. Attorney Carol Casto. Jody Ladd Dellenback, 30, previously pled guilty to running away from officers with the Bureau of Prisons after an examination at Raleigh General Hospital on Aug. 25, 2016.
