Dog's death sentence delayed after attention from Supreme Court, governor and a Hail Mary

Jasper, a 23-pound, four-year-old whippet mix, had his case considered by the state Supreme Court and investigated by Gov. Jim Justice, but by late Friday afternoon remained minutes away from a death sentence. Jasper had been on a doggie version of death row since a 2015 magistrate court ruling following his biting of a four-year-old girl and an eight-year-old girl three times over several months.

