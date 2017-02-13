Courtesy Patrol elimination bill moving again at State Capitol
West Virginia's Courtesy Patrol will be no more if a bill currently being considered in the state House of Delegates gets final approval from the Legislature and the signature of Governor Jim Justice. Members of the House Committee on Roads and Transportation were scheduled to take up HB 2007, eliminating Courtesy Patrol programs run by both the state Division of Highways and West Virginia Parkways Authority, on Monday afternoon.
