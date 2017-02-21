"Barnwood Builders" Host Will Speak in Beckley
Mark Bowe, the host of "Barnwood Builders" on DIY Network, will be the guest speaker at the Beckley-Raleigh Chamber of Commerce's 97th annual Chamber Dinner. The Chamber CEO say they are bringing him in to celebrate the best of West Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beckley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chelsea Clinton takes 2 yr old daughter to pro ...
|1 hr
|Timeless
|21
|At first sight
|2 hr
|Diggler
|29
|Why do people hate lesbians (Dec '12)
|3 hr
|Bert
|205
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|12 hr
|concern Corporal
|3,989
|Restaurants in Beckley WV
|18 hr
|Bert
|2
|Owner of Bar
|Tue
|Trudy
|9
|Drop A Word, Add A Word (Dec '10)
|Mon
|Jon_B
|7,008
Find what you want!
Search Beckley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC