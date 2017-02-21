"Barnwood Builders" Host Will Speak i...

"Barnwood Builders" Host Will Speak in Beckley

Monday Feb 6

Mark Bowe, the host of "Barnwood Builders" on DIY Network, will be the guest speaker at the Beckley-Raleigh Chamber of Commerce's 97th annual Chamber Dinner. The Chamber CEO say they are bringing him in to celebrate the best of West Virginia.

Beckley, WV

