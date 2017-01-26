Veterans fear effects of Trumpa s hiring freeze on VA care -
President Donald Trump's recently announced hiring freeze for federal employees will affect vacancies across West Virginia's four Veterans Affairs Medical Centers, a fact that is worrying to some veterans who fear longer wait times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beckley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheila Reed Adkins
|18 min
|Adam
|8
|TRUMP is an acronym for........ (May '16)
|1 hr
|Lolomg
|58
|Muncheez
|1 hr
|Lmao
|12
|Are there any men's rights or anti-feminist gro... (Jan '14)
|1 hr
|Get ur digits
|79
|Ed Elswick
|2 hr
|M_Dickens
|1
|club 3d ~ party ~ 05/21/2016 (May '16)
|3 hr
|For real
|7
|new medical scam
|4 hr
|Schrodingers Cat
|22
Find what you want!
Search Beckley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC