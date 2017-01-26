Veterans fear effects of Trumpa s hir...

Veterans fear effects of Trumpa s hiring freeze on VA care -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Logan Banner

President Donald Trump's recently announced hiring freeze for federal employees will affect vacancies across West Virginia's four Veterans Affairs Medical Centers, a fact that is worrying to some veterans who fear longer wait times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beckley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheila Reed Adkins 18 min Adam 8
TRUMP is an acronym for........ (May '16) 1 hr Lolomg 58
Muncheez 1 hr Lmao 12
Are there any men's rights or anti-feminist gro... (Jan '14) 1 hr Get ur digits 79
Ed Elswick 2 hr M_Dickens 1
club 3d ~ party ~ 05/21/2016 (May '16) 3 hr For real 7
new medical scam 4 hr Schrodingers Cat 22
See all Beckley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beckley Forum Now

Beckley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beckley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Beckley, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,274 • Total comments across all topics: 278,379,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC