Three big ideas new Gov. Jim Justice has advanced in the past week

Monday Jan 30 Read more: West Virginia Metro

In comments and tidbits during appearances around West Virginia, new Gov. Jim Justice has offered insight about how his administration might proceed when the legislative session really gets going next week. Justice's inaugural address Jan. 16 offered the first opportunity in his new role as governor to lay out ideas about issues like the state budget and education.

