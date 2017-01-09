A trooper's superintendent
Greenbrier County Sheriff Jan Cahill says the decision to take the job as the State Police Superintendent under Governor Elect Jim Justice was not a snap decision. Cahill, in a Monday morning appearance on MetroNews Talkline, said Justice approached him about the idea in early December and thankfully didn't require an immediate answer.
