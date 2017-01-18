2017 Spartan U.S. Championship Race to be held in Beckley
Thousands of athletes from across the country will be in Beckley this summer to participate in the 2017 U.S. Championship Series for the Spartan Race. The Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve is hosting the event Aug. 26-27.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beckley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheila Reed Adkins
|18 min
|Adam
|8
|TRUMP is an acronym for........ (May '16)
|1 hr
|Lolomg
|58
|Muncheez
|1 hr
|Lmao
|12
|Are there any men's rights or anti-feminist gro... (Jan '14)
|1 hr
|Get ur digits
|79
|Ed Elswick
|2 hr
|M_Dickens
|1
|club 3d ~ party ~ 05/21/2016 (May '16)
|3 hr
|For real
|7
|new medical scam
|4 hr
|Schrodingers Cat
|22
Find what you want!
Search Beckley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC