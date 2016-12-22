"We can walk and chew gum at the same...

"We can walk and chew gum at the same time"

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: West Virginia Metro

An apple farm in Clay County, a fish farm in Mingo County and a Humvee repair site in Raleigh County-all projects that will receive millions of dollars of federal funding to convert former mine land into new jobs. Third District Congressman Evan Jenkins helped secure the $25 million in federal funding for those projects and a few others.

