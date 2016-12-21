W.Va. can expect warm, wet winter season
Above average temperatures are in store for this winter season in West Virginia, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Dylan Cooper. Some areas of West Virginia will reach the 50's and 60's this week ahead of Christmas Day this Sunday.
Beckley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steven crist, Hoover av
|3 min
|mandy
|1
|What is it like to be addicted?
|25 min
|Po tanner
|19
|Does ricky agnor still snort pills
|4 hr
|MaggotDetector
|9
|Store shortages
|4 hr
|MaggotDetector
|2
|Darius toney
|6 hr
|MaggotDetector
|5
|8 WV counties on FBI watch list for gang activity (Oct '11)
|8 hr
|kkb
|50
|Naked girl downtown Beckley
|11 hr
|Jay Peterman
|2
