Raleigh doctor arrested on federal charges

A Raleigh County doctor, whose license was revoked earlier this year after questions arose about his prescription practices, was arrested on federal charges Wednesday. Dr. Michael Kostenko, the former owner of Coal Country Clinic in Daniels, was charged with 20 criminal counts focusing on the distribution of oxycodone for no legitimate medical reason and for distributing the painkiller that contributed to the overdose deaths of three patients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.