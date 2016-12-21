Nonprofit leader's suspension ends af...

Nonprofit leader's suspension ends after racist Obama post

Monday Dec 26 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The executive director of a nonprofit group has completed her suspension after she wrote a Facebook post referring to first lady Michelle Obama as an The Register-Herald of Beckley reports the Clay County Development Association board suspended Executive Director Pamela Ramsey Taylor for six weeks. The suspension ended Friday.

