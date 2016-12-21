Nonprofit leader's suspension ends after racist Obama post
The executive director of a nonprofit group has completed her suspension after she wrote a Facebook post referring to first lady Michelle Obama as an The Register-Herald of Beckley reports the Clay County Development Association board suspended Executive Director Pamela Ramsey Taylor for six weeks. The suspension ended Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Beckley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl Missing in Beckley Believed to be in Danger
|40 min
|No Class
|8
|Thank you United Nations.
|52 min
|Waldo Freemont
|48
|Nick Sexton Rip (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|Realtalk
|23
|Does anyone know anything about the Bingo place... (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|Kathy
|15
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|jerry
|3,927
|valley college (Oct '13)
|4 hr
|Minorties
|20
|Valley College Accreditation Badnews
|6 hr
|I agree
|12
Find what you want!
Search Beckley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC