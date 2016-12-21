In the know for December 11

In the know for December 11

Sunday Dec 11

The National Endowment for the Humanities has asked Shepherd University to expand a summer program for teachers wanting to incorporate Appalachian themes into their classrooms. NEH awarded Shepherd a $142,000 grant to host Shepherd is accepting applications for the summer institute, which is open to full-time and part-time classroom teachers and librarians in public, charter, independent, and religiously affiliated schools, as well as to home schooling parents.

