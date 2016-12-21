Grant awarded for RC car track
A new RC Car Track may be racing into production in Wyoming County, after a local team won a $1,000 grant to develop the project. Joseph Watson, a 14-year-old Wyoming County student, has been developing this project as part of the WV Community Development Hub's Innovation Acceleration Strategies program.
