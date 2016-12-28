Girl Missing in Beckley Believed to be in Danger
There are 43 comments on the WOAY story from Wednesday Dec 28, titled Girl Missing in Beckley Believed to be in Danger. In it, WOAY reports that:
The Beckley Police Department and The West Virginia State Police are looking for Jaddah Lashay Rodgers. She is a black female, 16 years old, who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weights 115 pounds.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WOAY.
|
United States
|
#1 Thursday Dec 29
from what is being said no could of took her without putting up a fight she is not scared of any man or women weapon or not
|
#2 Thursday Dec 29
[QUOTE who="didn't u know"]from what is being said no could of took her without putting up a fight she is not scared of any man or women weapon or not [/QUOTE]
This shines a light on a bigger problem. I found out about this through an amber alert text message on my phone. I do not have text messaging on my phone nor do I want it. So I immediately go to settings to turn it off.
I can turn off or on Amber alerts, Severe alerts, emergency alerts. However the problem is that there is now "Presidential Alerts" Those alerts cannot be turned off. Nobody can. Why is it my freedom to ignore the president is being infringed upon? What makes anyone think I want to have to pay a dime every time the POTUS starts a World Twitter War? This needs to be fixed before it starts getting used and abused.
|
#3 Thursday Dec 29
So PEOPLE, before we hurt ourself trying to find this girl . DID HE OR DID HE NOT BEAT HER AND FORCE HER INTO HIS VEHICLE ???? What is the truth and WHATS NOT ?????
|
#4 Thursday Dec 29
I heard he beat on her in Walgreens bathroom they called the cops he got her outside in parking lot and was hitting on her still then shoved her in the car Very sad Somebody in the store should have beat his ass for hitting on a young girl
|
#5 Thursday Dec 29
Just caught him... and what a nasty punk he is. Needs a good butt f*cking and hopefully will get it
http://www.wvva.com/story/34145072/2016/12/28...
|
#6 Thursday Dec 29
I think he would like that. He has a tattoo on his throat depicting his love for pleasuring men orally.
|
#7 Thursday Dec 29
WTF is this ? Waking people up in the middle of the night with amber alerts to their phones over a 16 year old running away with her boyfriend? I know that kids these days do not understand what age of consent actually means, but come on. An amber alert is supposed to be to protect a child who cannot defend themselves, not someone who could have just as easily drove away.
|
#8 Thursday Dec 29
she looks as rough as him...
|
#9 Thursday Dec 29
They just broke up Christmas Eve, nobody twisted her arm
|
#10 Thursday Dec 29
. Maybe something else was twisted.-----p-?
|
#11 Thursday Dec 29
Does it match Mt. hope and Diggler.
|
#12 Thursday Dec 29
. It would just make u jealous.-------
|
#13 Thursday Dec 29
Sista you always have disgusting comments. No class.
|
#14 Thursday Dec 29
Apparently you never noticed our straight shooter from VA over there.
|
4 posts removed
|
#19 Friday Dec 30
Wonder if they will charge him with kidnapping given his age and her age which the should so lets see what happens.
|
#20 Friday Dec 30
Trying to deflect comments?
|
#21 Friday Dec 30
Trying to deflect the dogcum spewing out of your cowardly mouth, you low life maggot.
|
#22 Friday Dec 30
[QUOTE who="didn't u know"]from what is being said no could of took her without putting up a fight she is not scared of any man or women weapon or not [/QUOTE]
If she isn't then she be borderline stupid.
|
#23 Friday Dec 30
Shut ur pecker sucking head cheese lips.
|
#24 Friday Dec 30
Are you having your.... Tehehehe!!!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Beckley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police speed on Johnstown
|44 min
|Justshutup
|18
|Awful experience in Beckley
|1 hr
|Agree
|14
|Drop A Word, Add A Word (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|Nancy
|6,915
|Valley College Accreditation Badnews
|2 hr
|Rachel Maddow rep...
|24
|valley college (Oct '13)
|2 hr
|Sandy you are rig...
|30
|Beckley Gymnastics (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|JudyAnn
|36
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|Well
|3,956
|Sleeping room
|6 hr
|James Wright
|8
Find what you want!
Search Beckley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC