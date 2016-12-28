Girl Missing in Beckley Believed to b...

Girl Missing in Beckley Believed to be in Danger

There are 43 comments on the WOAY story from Wednesday Dec 28, titled Girl Missing in Beckley Believed to be in Danger. In it, WOAY reports that:

The Beckley Police Department and The West Virginia State Police are looking for Jaddah Lashay Rodgers. She is a black female, 16 years old, who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weights 115 pounds.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WOAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 3
Next Last
didn't u know

United States

#1 Thursday Dec 29
from what is being said no could of took her without putting up a fight she is not scared of any man or women weapon or not
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Twitless

Piscataway, NJ

#2 Thursday Dec 29
[QUOTE who="didn't u know"]from what is being said no could of took her without putting up a fight she is not scared of any man or women weapon or not [/QUOTE]

This shines a light on a bigger problem. I found out about this through an amber alert text message on my phone. I do not have text messaging on my phone nor do I want it. So I immediately go to settings to turn it off.

I can turn off or on Amber alerts, Severe alerts, emergency alerts. However the problem is that there is now "Presidential Alerts" Those alerts cannot be turned off. Nobody can. Why is it my freedom to ignore the president is being infringed upon? What makes anyone think I want to have to pay a dime every time the POTUS starts a World Twitter War? This needs to be fixed before it starts getting used and abused.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tamika

Sophia, WV

#3 Thursday Dec 29
So PEOPLE, before we hurt ourself trying to find this girl . DID HE OR DID HE NOT BEAT HER AND FORCE HER INTO HIS VEHICLE ???? What is the truth and WHATS NOT ?????
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frfr

Beckley, WV

#4 Thursday Dec 29
Tamika wrote:
So PEOPLE, before we hurt ourself trying to find this girl . DID HE OR DID HE NOT BEAT HER AND FORCE HER INTO HIS VEHICLE ???? What is the truth and WHATS NOT ?????
I heard he beat on her in Walgreens bathroom they called the cops he got her outside in parking lot and was hitting on her still then shoved her in the car Very sad Somebody in the store should have beat his ass for hitting on a young girl
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
SuspectCaptured

Mount Hope, WV

#5 Thursday Dec 29
Just caught him... and what a nasty punk he is. Needs a good butt f*cking and hopefully will get it

http://www.wvva.com/story/34145072/2016/12/28...

Judged:

3

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
sistersalvation

Beckley, WV

#6 Thursday Dec 29
SuspectCaptured wrote:
Just caught him... and what a nasty punk he is. Needs a good butt f*cking and hopefully will get it

http://www.wvva.com/story/34145072/2016/12/28...
I think he would like that. He has a tattoo on his throat depicting his love for pleasuring men orally.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wide awake

Oak Hill, WV

#7 Thursday Dec 29
WTF is this ? Waking people up in the middle of the night with amber alerts to their phones over a 16 year old running away with her boyfriend? I know that kids these days do not understand what age of consent actually means, but come on. An amber alert is supposed to be to protect a child who cannot defend themselves, not someone who could have just as easily drove away.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
No Class

Beckley, WV

#8 Thursday Dec 29
SuspectCaptured wrote:
Just caught him... and what a nasty punk he is. Needs a good butt f*cking and hopefully will get it

http://www.wvva.com/story/34145072/2016/12/28...
she looks as rough as him...

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Christa

Beckley, WV

#9 Thursday Dec 29
They just broke up Christmas Eve, nobody twisted her arm

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Waldo Freemont

Wytheville, VA

#10 Thursday Dec 29
Christa wrote:
They just broke up Christmas Eve, nobody twisted her arm
. Maybe something else was twisted.-----p-?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Waldo Freemont

Wytheville, VA

#11 Thursday Dec 29
sistersalvation wrote:
<quoted text>
I think he would like that. He has a tattoo on his throat depicting his love for pleasuring men orally.
Does it match Mt. hope and Diggler.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Waldo Freemont

Wytheville, VA

#12 Thursday Dec 29
SuspectCaptured wrote:
Just caught him... and what a nasty punk he is. Needs a good butt f*cking and hopefully will get it

http://www.wvva.com/story/34145072/2016/12/28...
. It would just make u jealous.-------
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Sistatrash

Beckley, WV

#13 Thursday Dec 29
sistersalvation wrote:
<quoted text>
I think he would like that. He has a tattoo on his throat depicting his love for pleasuring men orally.
Sista you always have disgusting comments. No class.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Blitzkrieg

Phoenix, AZ

#14 Thursday Dec 29
Sistatrash wrote:
<quoted text>

Sista you always have disgusting comments. No class.
Apparently you never noticed our straight shooter from VA over there.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
4 posts removed
wondering

Oak Hill, WV

#19 Friday Dec 30
No Class wrote:
<quoted text>

she looks as rough as him...
Wonder if they will charge him with kidnapping given his age and her age which the should so lets see what happens.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Waldo Freemont

Wytheville, VA

#20 Friday Dec 30
Blitzkrieg wrote:
<quoted text>

Apparently you never noticed our straight shooter from VA over there.
Trying to deflect comments?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Maggot Detector

Mount Hope, WV

#21 Friday Dec 30
Waldo Freemont wrote:
<quoted text>

Trying to deflect comments?
Trying to deflect the dogcum spewing out of your cowardly mouth, you low life maggot.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Waldo Emerson

Wytheville, VA

#22 Friday Dec 30
[QUOTE who="didn't u know"]from what is being said no could of took her without putting up a fight she is not scared of any man or women weapon or not [/QUOTE]
If she isn't then she be borderline stupid.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Matilda Withers

Wytheville, VA

#23 Friday Dec 30
Maggot Detector wrote:
<quoted text>

Trying to deflect the dogcum spewing out of your cowardly mouth, you low life maggot.
Shut ur pecker sucking head cheese lips.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Nancy

Virginia Beach, VA

#24 Friday Dec 30
Maggot Detector wrote:
<quoted text>

Trying to deflect the dogcum spewing out of your cowardly mouth, you low life maggot.
Are you having your.... Tehehehe!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 3
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beckley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police speed on Johnstown 44 min Justshutup 18
Awful experience in Beckley 1 hr Agree 14
Drop A Word, Add A Word (Dec '10) 1 hr Nancy 6,915
Valley College Accreditation Badnews 2 hr Rachel Maddow rep... 24
valley college (Oct '13) 2 hr Sandy you are rig... 30
Beckley Gymnastics (Jun '13) 2 hr JudyAnn 36
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 5 hr Well 3,956
Sleeping room 6 hr James Wright 8
See all Beckley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beckley Forum Now

Beckley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beckley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Beckley, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,686 • Total comments across all topics: 277,574,554

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC