There are on the WOAY story from Wednesday Dec 28, titled Girl Missing in Beckley Believed to be in Danger. In it, WOAY reports that:

The Beckley Police Department and The West Virginia State Police are looking for Jaddah Lashay Rodgers. She is a black female, 16 years old, who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weights 115 pounds.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WOAY.