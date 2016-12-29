Double-digit snowfall amounts possibl...

Double-digit snowfall amounts possible in some areas

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: West Virginia Metro

West Virginia will get its first significant snowstorm Thursday night through Friday afternoon with the highest elevations expected to get 10 inches or more, according to the National Weather Service. "We get a cold, moist northwest flow off the Great Lakes and then as you lift the air up the mountains it squeezes the precipitation out as snow," he said.

