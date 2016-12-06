Courtesy Patrol contract with Citizens Conservation Corps again in jeopardy
There are 6 comments on the West Virginia Metro story from Tuesday Dec 6, titled Courtesy Patrol contract with Citizens Conservation Corps again in jeopardy. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:
One of the first proposals the new Legislature may take up in the New Year would remove a law requirement that the state Division of Highways keep the Courtesy Patrol on the Mountain State's roads. Instead, discretion when it comes to the roadside assistance program would fall to the governor and transportation secretary, according to a presentation state lawmakers heard during interim meetings earlier this week at the State Capitol.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
|
“Aliens: "No Intelligent Life"”
Since: Jul 13
1,652
BKW
|
#1 Wednesday Dec 7
WV State Police should be the courtesy patrol.
|
#2 Wednesday Dec 7
That is all well and good, until Police start using it as a method to profile people as well as instigate illegal search and seizures.
Actually, in thinking about it I see another problem. If you dispense with courtesy patrol, that would mean you would go back to state police having to do road patrolling again, which if replaced at a ratio of 1:1 Im pretty sure that would end up a LOT more expensive having to pay a state trooper to perform this task, in a more expensive cruiser outfitted with more expensive gear and equipment, that may or may not be specialized for offering roadside assistance. That man power and those resources would be put to much better use working on crimes than road patrol. I mean wasnt that the whole point of setting up courtesy patrol as a more cost effective measure to free state troopers to do more important things for less valuable resources and less cost?
So sending it back to troopers would only end in either less than 1:1 ratio of service to cover the more valuable and expensive troopers, meaning diminished level of service/assistance. Or it would mean squandering highly trained people and equipment to accomplish a task that could typically be performed by any one who has a valid license and knows very basic roadside repairs.
If you are going to do that, then just go ahead and discontinue the service all together, Take the savings and put it in hold and just deal with the financial issues that pop up that the state takes a hit for that prompted the implementation of it in the first place. The last thing we need is even more cops on the road and other divisions out there hunting quotas.
Giving the "assistance" responsibility to police would just be bloating the government with a type of agency that inevitably always ends up treating drivers as a source of departmental revenue to justify the expense of the agency, which means you would almost immediately see it switch back to being all road stops with staff being tied up pulling people over, and rarely would anyone get any actual assistance.
Its not the individual cops fault (though some most certainly enjoy their authority entirely too much) Its typically them simply following "orders from headquarters". Its almost always those higher up that start making the demands (which typically come from budget shortfalls and public pressures over taxation). Not the patrolman working day to day. So it comes out being a "perfect world" idea. It is how it SHOULD work in theory... but history shows tinme and again what happens when put to practical application it does not yield the originally intended results and quickly spirals into something completely different.
So I would disagree. If you are going to do that, then just do away with it all together. If the program is that much a burden, scale it back (like they are suggesting)or abandon it all together. Its better for everyone if we had nothing at all compared to something we cant afford or an unjustifiable increase in authoritarian control. We have enough government draining us for tax revenues, We don't need them double dipping us with court costs and fines just to keep departments fiscally solvent.
In a perfect world that would be great. Shame is its not the world we live in.
|
#3 Thursday Dec 8
Oh shut dafuq up. Nobody likes a know it all. Especially one who knows everything EXCEPT when to wrap it up.
|
“Aliens: "No Intelligent Life"”
Since: Jul 13
1,652
BKW
|
#4 Sunday Dec 11
Good points.
|
#5 Monday Dec 12
They are paid to protect and enforce the State Laws not change Old ladies tires.
|
#6 Monday Dec 12
Courtesy Patrol by State Police should end by calling a local wrecker service to get vehicles off highway.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Beckley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steven crist, Hoover av
|3 min
|mandy
|1
|What is it like to be addicted?
|26 min
|Po tanner
|19
|Does ricky agnor still snort pills
|4 hr
|MaggotDetector
|9
|Store shortages
|4 hr
|MaggotDetector
|2
|Darius toney
|6 hr
|MaggotDetector
|5
|8 WV counties on FBI watch list for gang activity (Oct '11)
|8 hr
|kkb
|50
|Naked girl downtown Beckley
|12 hr
|Jay Peterman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beckley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC