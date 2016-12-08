Beckley man dies after being struck b...

Beckley man dies after being struck by log truck

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: West Virginia Metro

Raleigh County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a Beckley man killed Wednesday after being struck by a log truck. Richard Carl Owens died in the accident near the intersection of Ragland and Stanaford Roads at around 2 p.m., deputies said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beckley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steven crist, Hoover av 2 min mandy 1
What is it like to be addicted? 25 min Po tanner 19
Does ricky agnor still snort pills 4 hr MaggotDetector 9
Store shortages 4 hr MaggotDetector 2
Darius toney 6 hr MaggotDetector 5
8 WV counties on FBI watch list for gang activity (Oct '11) 8 hr kkb 50
Naked girl downtown Beckley 11 hr Jay Peterman 2
See all Beckley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beckley Forum Now

Beckley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beckley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Beckley, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,086 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,863

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC