Antolini to head communications for Justice administration

Governor-elect Jim Justice has chosen West Virginia Department of Agriculture Communications Director Butch Antolini to be his director of communications. Antolini, a 1982 graduate of the WVU Perley Isaac Reed School of Journalism, spent eight years as the executive editor and general manager for Beckley Newspapers.

