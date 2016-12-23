Antolini to head communications for Justice administration
Governor-elect Jim Justice has chosen West Virginia Department of Agriculture Communications Director Butch Antolini to be his director of communications. Antolini, a 1982 graduate of the WVU Perley Isaac Reed School of Journalism, spent eight years as the executive editor and general manager for Beckley Newspapers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Beckley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|🚽. Jester is a pot head.
|4 min
|Lou Harris Trump ...
|1
|✈️ Donald Trump
|9 min
|Lou Harris UR friend
|8
|What is it like to be addicted?
|59 min
|Daryl
|21
|The monument to your sins
|1 hr
|Jester MM
|6
|Drop A Word, Add A Word (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|Archer One
|6,887
|8 WV counties on FBI watch list for gang activity (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|Paul Masley
|53
|Kelly Garner SRJ (Jul '14)
|2 hr
|Former friend
|15
Find what you want!
Search Beckley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC