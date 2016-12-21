Antolini named Justice communications...

Antolini named Justice communications director

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Antolini is the communications director for Agriculture Commissioner Walt Helmick, a first-term Democrat who lost the general election election to Republican Kent Leonhardt, a farmer from Monongalia County. "I'm very grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the people of West Virginia and am excited about the energy and commitment Governor-elect Justice brings to the job as we work together to improve our state," "Technology has and continues to change the way we communicate and we are committed to keeping the public informed by focusing on the timely delivery of information through both traditional and new media platforms."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beckley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 59 min Well 3,949
Awful experience in Beckley 1 hr Wallter Raleigh 2
valley college (Oct '13) 1 hr Urgent Read for Y... 35
airport video (Aug '15) 1 hr Big and thick 12
Valley College Accreditation Badnews 1 hr Research For Profit 27
beware iii 2 hr Hall Monitor 2
Sleeping room 2 hr Diggler 5
See all Beckley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beckley Forum Now

Beckley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beckley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Beckley, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,636 • Total comments across all topics: 277,554,251

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC