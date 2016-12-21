Tamarack to host Santa and Mrs. Claus
Beckley, W.Va., - Tamarack: The Best of West Virginia will host Santa and Mrs. Claus this holiday season for photos and breakfast events. "Santa and Mrs. Claus will be spending a lot of time at Tamarack over the next month," said Norma Acord, marketing and creative education manager.
