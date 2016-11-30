Irwin Mining and Supply purchases Prox Chain's product lines
Irwin Mine and Tunneling Supply, an affiliate of Irwin-based Irwin Car and Equipment, has purchased the product lines of Prox Chain, a 141-year-old mining chain manufacturer that produces top-of-the-line continuous mining equipment chains.
