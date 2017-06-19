Soin opens new womena s center -
Xenia Daily Gazette Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek held a ribbon cutton for the new Dona Sheley Women's Health Center June 14. The center features a new Kettering Breast Evaluation Center, offering patients a relaxing environment that is easily accessible. Services include a full range of breast diagnostic services including 3D mammography, and osteoporosis diagnostic services.
