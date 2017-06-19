Police looking for man who allegedly ...

Police looking for man who allegedly exposed himself -

Thursday Jun 15

The Beavercreek Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a nine-year old girl at the Five Below store on North Fairfield Road in Beavercreek June 2. According to police, the girl, who was in the toy aisle while her mother was in another aisle, claimed an older white male holding two toys asked her what kind of toy she thought his niece would like. The girl told police that when she looked at him, the male was exposing himself to her and she ran to her mother to report what she saw.

