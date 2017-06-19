Police looking for man who allegedly exposed himself -
The Beavercreek Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a nine-year old girl at the Five Below store on North Fairfield Road in Beavercreek June 2. According to police, the girl, who was in the toy aisle while her mother was in another aisle, claimed an older white male holding two toys asked her what kind of toy she thought his niece would like. The girl told police that when she looked at him, the male was exposing himself to her and she ran to her mother to report what she saw.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Beavercreek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|15 hr
|Cooter
|77
|he is greg fugate,bates or billy woods around ?...
|21 hr
|4real
|2
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Prince
|31,998
|Cute Mexicans in Xenia?
|Thu
|Hey
|1
|I hate gays
|Wed
|Duhh
|6
|Does anyone know Donna Yates? (Jun '13)
|Jun 20
|Whatnow
|5
|Man who died after breaking out police car wind... (Jul '11)
|Jun 20
|willbeatyoazzinpe...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Beavercreek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC