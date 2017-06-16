Expanding company adding 57 jobs gets...

Expanding company adding 57 jobs gets Greene County grant

1 hr ago

A growing aerospace company has landed a $75,000 grant from Greene County. Orbital ATK is planning to add 57 engineers and technicians - $3.5 million in new payroll - by December of 2019, as well as expand its facility in Beavercreek by 40,000 square feet and adding capacity.

