Cycling Classic set for July 13-16 -

Cycling Classic set for July 13-16 -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Cycling is only one aspect of the Greene Trails Cycling Classic. Participants return year after year for the great food and visiting with friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beavercreek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,928
Do any of the Dayton strippers... 19 hr Tantor 2
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) Mon TimeToAct 31,992
single or married ? Sat miss u at work 2
Trying to find this person Jun 10 Smokersstink 6
does any one know trevor mason? (Oct '09) Jun 10 Dalton 4
Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16) Jun 8 Big Cox 5
See all Beavercreek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beavercreek Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Greene County was issued at June 13 at 9:34AM EDT

Beavercreek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beavercreek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Beavercreek, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,002 • Total comments across all topics: 281,722,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC